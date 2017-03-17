Scum. ... See MoreSee Less
Oklahoma lawmaker defends anti-abortion bill, says rape and incest are ‘will of God’
Oklahoma State Representative George Faught, the author of a controversial bill that would make it illegal in the state to pursue an abortion in the case of a genetic abnormality, made a powerful a…
Two Way Radio shared TIME's President Trump Pretends to Drive a Truck.
TIME
... See MoreSee Less
President Donald J. Trump pretends to drive a truck on the White House lawn.
....Oh no. ... See MoreSee Less
Trump threatens to leave ObamaCare in place if repeal bill fails
President Trump warned House Republicans on Thursday that he will leave ObamaCare in place unless they approve legislation to repeal and replace it.
Ben Norm likes this
Bret Logan likes this
Bret LoganI believe in a separation of church and state and that's why abortion should remain an option. I just wish it didn't mean a child needs to die because people do not want to take responsibility for their actions.11 hours ago
Comment on Facebook